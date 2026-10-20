8 Reasons Annual Eye Exams Matter More for Kids Than Adults

Annual eye exams are recommended for all ages, but the case for consistent annual exams is stronger in childhood than at any other life stage. The reasons relate to the rate of developmental change during childhood, the impact of undetected vision problems on learning, and the time-sensitivity of certain treatments that are only effective during developmental windows.

1. Prescriptions Change Faster During Growth

Children’s eyes change more rapidly than adult eyes as the body grows. A prescription that was accurate at age eight may be significantly underpowered by age ten. Wearing an outdated prescription means the visual system is not supported optimally during a period of rapid development, which matters more than it does in adulthood when the prescription changes more slowly.

Annual exams catch prescription changes and ensure that corrective lenses are current throughout childhood rather than only when a child starts struggling to see.

2. Amblyopia Treatment Is Time-Sensitive

Amblyopia, or lazy eye, develops when one eye receives a weaker or distorted image than the other and the brain begins to suppress the weaker eye’s input. Treatment, which typically involves patching the stronger eye to force the brain to use the weaker one, is most effective during the developmental period when visual system plasticity allows the brain to learn to use the suppressed eye. This window closes progressively from age seven through adolescence.

Annual exams ensure that amblyopia is detected and treated during the period when treatment is most effective rather than discovered later when the treatment window has narrowed.

3. Will My Health Insurance Cover a Comprehensive Eye Exam or Do I Pay Out of Pocket?

Most health insurance plans cover annual comprehensive eye exams for children as a preventive care benefit under the Affordable Care Act, which added pediatric vision services as an essential health benefit. Vision insurance plans, if separate, also typically cover annual exams. Pearle Vision’s kids eye exam team can verify insurance benefits before the appointment so families understand their coverage and any out-of-pocket responsibility.

For families without insurance coverage, the American Optometric Association’s InfantSEE program provides free eye assessments for infants, and programs including Vision USA and EyeCare America provide exams for eligible low-income families.

4. Learning Disabilities and Vision Problems Are Sometimes Confused

Vision problems that make reading physically difficult, including convergence insufficiency, accommodative dysfunction, and undetected farsightedness, produce behavioral signs that overlap with learning disabilities and attention difficulties. A child who loses their place while reading, avoids reading activities, or struggles with sustained close work may be experiencing a vision problem rather than a learning disability.

Annual eye exams ensure that vision is not the underlying cause of apparent learning difficulties before other interventions are pursued.

5. Screen Time Is Increasing Myopia Progression Rates

Research has documented an increase in myopia prevalence in children that correlates with increased near work and reduced outdoor time. Children with myopia who do not receive appropriate management including updated prescriptions and in some cases myopia control treatments may experience faster progression that leads to higher prescriptions and increased risk of related eye health conditions in adulthood.

6. Eye Health Problems Have Developmental Consequences Beyond Vision

Undetected and untreated vision problems affect not just clarity of sight but the development of visual processing skills, fine motor coordination, and the ability to engage in the full range of educational and social activities that support healthy development.

7. Baseline Records Support Long-Term Health Monitoring

An annual exam creates a documented record of how the eyes change over time that is valuable for identifying trends that might not be apparent in a single exam. A slight increase in cup-to-disc ratio in the optic nerve is more significant if it represents a change from a previous baseline than if it is seen for the first time with no reference for comparison.

8. The Exam Takes Less Than an Hour

The barrier to annual pediatric eye exams is often simply scheduling inertia rather than genuine inconvenience. A comprehensive pediatric exam typically takes between thirty and sixty minutes and requires no preparation beyond arriving at the appointment.