Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County to Open New Learning Center in Loveland

Partnership with Panda Cares will expand access to educational resources, STEM activities, and mentorship opportunities for local youth.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A new learning space designed to help young people succeed academically and explore their interests will open in Loveland later this month through a partnership between Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County and Panda Cares, the philanthropic arm of Panda Express.

The organizations will celebrate the opening of the Panda Cares Center of Hope on Tuesday, October 27, at 4 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Clubs facility, 2500 E First St. in Loveland.

The newly renovated center will provide a dedicated space where Club members can access educational materials, take part in hands-on activities, and receive extra academic support outside regular school hours.

Resources will include STEM learning kits, art supplies, books and digital educational platforms. The center will also support workshops, mentorship programs, and extracurricular activities intended to encourage creativity, build confidence, and strengthen academic skills.

The Loveland project is part of a national partnership between Panda Cares and Boys & Girls Clubs of America to expand educational opportunities for children and teenagers.

Since 2020, Panda Cares has contributed more than $62 million toward academic programming through Centers of Hope, grants, and scholarships. The organization expects to celebrate the opening of its 200th Center of Hope this year, marking the halfway point toward its goal of establishing 400 centers nationwide by 2030.

The investment comes as Boys & Girls Clubs continue to emphasize the importance of educational support beyond the classroom.

According to Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s 2025 Youth Right Now report, 86% of Club members nationwide are on track to graduate from high school, while 63% expect to pursue postsecondary education.

The new Loveland center aims to build on those efforts by giving local students more opportunities to learn, develop skills, and connect with supportive adults.

The October 27 celebration will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a book donation sponsored by the Panda Cares Foundation, and a check presentation to Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County.

Local Panda Express associates will join Club staff and youth for the event, which will also include games, food, giveaways, and an appearance by Pei Pei, the Panda Express mascot.

Allison Hines, chief executive officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County, is expected to participate in the celebration.

The Center of Hope will become part of the organization’s ongoing after-school programming, offering another resource for families seeking educational enrichment and youth development opportunities in Northern Colorado.

For more information about Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County, visit bgclarimer.org.