Explosion and Fire at Loveland Duplex Construction Site Injures Worker

Firefighters contained Wednesday morning’s blaze in approximately 90 minutes as investigators work to determine what caused the explosion.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A worker was hospitalized Wednesday morning, October 28, following an explosion and fire at a duplex under construction in Loveland.

Loveland Fire Rescue Authority responded at about 10:30 a.m. to the incident in the 3200 block of Trailside Drive.

Loveland Fire Rescue Authority firefighters work to contain a fire at a duplex under construction in the 3200 block of Trailside Drive on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. One worker was transported to a hospital following an explosion at the site. (Photo courtesy of Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)

Fire officials said crews worked for about an hour and a half to bring the fire under control.

One construction worker was transported to a hospital following the incident. Authorities have not released information about the worker’s condition or the extent of their injuries.

Investigators are still examining the cause of the explosion and the subsequent fire. Officials have not provided additional details about what led to the explosion or the extent of the building damage.

The incident highlights the potential hazards of active construction sites, where workers may face fire and explosion risks.

A Loveland Fire Rescue Authority firefighter works from an elevated apparatus during Wednesday’s response to an explosion and fire at a duplex construction site on Trailside Drive. Fire crews brought the blaze under control in approximately 90 minutes. (Photo courtesy of Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)

North Forty News will continue monitoring the investigation and provide updates as additional information becomes available.

Additional information is available through Loveland Fire Rescue Authority.

Source: Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, official incident report released October 28, 2026.