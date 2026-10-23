Can a Felony Be Reduced to a Misdemeanor?

Based on data published by the U.S. Sentencing Commission, there were 66,662 individuals who were sentenced for felony or Class A misdemeanor cases in the U.S. federal courts in fiscal year 2025. That was an increase of 4,984 cases from the previous year.

When convicted of a felony, long-term imprisonment and reduced employment options are possible. Given these consequences, many defendants ask, “Can a Louisiana felony be reduced to a misdemeanor?” Like other states, Louisiana allows some felony charges to be reduced to misdemeanors through plea negotiations. The nature of the crime, the defendant’s criminal history, state laws, and the strength of the evidence are all relevant when considering whether to reduce a felony.

California’s Proposition 47 allowed certain individuals with prior felony convictions to have those felonies reduced to misdemeanors.

Not every felony qualifies for reduction, and the rules vary across the United States. Here’s a detailed look at the process of reducing the felony to a misdemeanor.

Reduction Happens at Three Different Moments

Reductions of felony charges can take place in three different phases. At each phase, a different person is in charge of the decision.

In the first phase, a prosecutor has the ability to reduce charges before they are formally filed. This window of opportunity is quite brief, and most of it occurs in secret. This phase can be highly advantageous, because no formal charges have yet been made.

The next step takes place while the lawsuit is unresolved. When felony charges have been brought, there are various potential methods for solving the lawsuit, which involve bringing less severe felony charges, pleading guilty to other charges, or having the charges dismissed.

The final stage takes place following a conviction and has the most limitations. Felony convictions may be reduced to misdemeanors in only some states, and the states that do allow it impose additional constraints on what kind of conviction may be reclassified based on the original crime committed and the subsequent punishment.

The Prosecutor Holds Almost All of It

Judges and juries are both important members of a courtroom. Jurors hear cases and make decisions on a verdict. The prosecuting attorney decides what charges are filed. When there are too many charges, a prosecutor can dismiss some. Often, what happens behind closed doors can be less important than what can actually be proved. Often, other things, such as politics or available resources, guide prosecutors’ decisions.

In certain situations, a lack of evidence causes the state’s attorney to make an early motion to decrease the original charges, for instance due to a missing witness, the violation of search rights, or discrepancies in the state’s evidence and records. This decision is usually made early in the court process because prosecutors know it’s unlikely the charges can be substantiated at trial.

Proportionality is often raised as a mitigating factor in reductions, along with other considerations like having no prior record, the offenses being considered minor, or the victim requesting a quick resolution. None of these reasons require a prosecutor to reduce a charge.

Along with many other reasons, the prosecutor’s caseload is always an important consideration because most cases do not result in a trial.

Assault charges present decisions along a wide spectrum. Charges can vary from simple assault to assault causing serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon. Depending on the allegations, the prosecution may charge the assault as either a misdemeanor or a felony. Misdemeanor and felony assault defendants can consult an assault lawyer, who will examine the prosecution’s evidence and analyze the allegations factually.

Some Offenses Were Written to Go Either Way

One category deserves separate treatment because it is a place where reduction is built into the statute rather than negotiated around it.

For example, California is one state that has statutory mitigation built into the crimes. According to California’s penal code, some crimes are called “wobblers” because they can be sentenced to state prison or county jail. For wobbler offenses, the judge has discretion to grant probation and, if granted, label the crime as a misdemeanor, either immediately or upon later request, and then the offense will be treated as a misdemeanor going forward.

Two details in that provision should be highlighted. The statutory phrase “for all purposes” gives the reduction real legal effect instead of changing the offense in name only. In fact, the application of this process in the future implies that the offense could have been reduced long after its occurrence, rather than having been reduced through negotiations between the accused and prosecutor.

There are other similar programs in other states under different names with different limitations, and there are quite a number of states with no such program at all.

What a Reduction Leaves Behind

Felonies bring severe civil penalties that are not often attached to misdemeanors. For most defendants, that’s the main reason why they want to have the severity of their charges reduced to a misdemeanor.

A reduction in one’s arrest record doesn’t mean that the arrest is wiped from the record. The arrest record will stay, and the original charge will remain. To erase these records, an individual will have to undergo another process with its own rules. Eligibility for record clearing varies widely by state.

Some of the consequences do not arise from the classification but instead from the conduct itself. Some classifications of domestic violence offenses automatically result in firearm ineligibility under federal law irrespective of how the state classifies such an offense, while others relate to immigration consequences.

None of these consequences argues against pursuing one. It is actually about knowing what problem needs solving. Labeling can influence our understanding of the consequences and lead us to make more informed decisions about what needs solving.

Almost 98% of people sentenced in federal courts during fiscal year 2025 pleaded guilty. This figure is a statistic always thrown out as criticism of the system, and it is also the most practical piece of knowledge anyone can possess on the issue.

The felony is turned into a misdemeanor mainly by consent, usually early in the process, and because of how it looks from behind a desk rather than in court.