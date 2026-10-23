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Colorado Ranks #9 in America for Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

Blaine

3 KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • Colorado ranks #9 out of all 50 states with 4.77 anti-Asian hate crimes per 100,000 Asian residents annually, placing it among the states with the highest per-capita rates nationwide.
  • Colorado’s Asian population averages 192,697 residents, yet the state recorded 9.2 anti-Asian hate crimes per year between 2021 and 2025, resulting in one of the nation’s highest per-capita rates.
  • Colorado’s annual rate of 4.77 is more than 4.5 times higher than 36th-ranked Illinois (1.02) and 4.77 points higher than the five states that reported no anti-Asian hate crimes during the study period.

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Colorado ranks among the nation’s highest despite having an Asian population of nearly 193,000 residents. Between 2021 and 2025, the state averaged 9.2 anti-Asian hate crimes per year, or about 46 incidents over five years. With an average Asian population of 192,697 residents, Colorado records 4.77 anti-Asian hate crimes per 100,000 Asian residents, the ninth-highest rate in the country.

This report was produced by The Mendoza Law Firm, analyzing anti-Asian hate crime data alongside Asian population estimates across all 50 U.S. states for the period 2021-2025. States were ranked by average annual anti-Asian hate crimes per 100,000 Asian residents. Full methodology and sources appear at the end of this report.

Colorado At A Glance

MetricValue
U.S. StateColorado
Avg. Annual Asian Population (2020–2024)192,697
Avg. Annual Anti-Asian Hate Crimes (2021–2025)9.2
Rate per 100,000 Asian Residents4.77
National Rank9 of 50

Where Colorado Stands Among the Most Exposed States

Table 1: Top 10 States by Average Annual Anti-Asian Hate Crime Rate per 100,000 Asian Residents (2021–2025)

RankStateAvg. Annual Asian PopulationAvg. Annual Anti-Asian Hate CrimesHate Crimes per 100,000 Asian Residents
1Vermont11,7432.420.44
2Maine16,0061.811.25
3Montana9,1191.010.97
4West Virginia13,4911.28.89
5Oregon192,10711.05.73
6Washington767,01141.45.40
7New Jersey946,90748.45.11
8Massachusetts514,48125.85.01
9Colorado192,6979.24.77
10Wyoming4,7760.24.19

Colorado ranks ninth nationwide with 4.77 anti-Asian hate crimes per 100,000 Asian residents, just behind Massachusetts (5.01) and ahead of Wyoming (4.19). Although its annual average is lower than several higher-ranked states, Colorado’s rate remains among the nation’s highest relative to the size of its Asian population.

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How Colorado Compares to the States with the Lowest Anti-Asian Hate Crime Rates by Rank

Table 2: Colorado vs. Bottom 5 States by Anti-Asian Hate Crime Rate per 100,000 Asian Residents (2021-2025 Average)

RankStateRate per 100,000Difference vs. Colorado
9Colorado4.77
46Mississippi0.00-4.77
47Nebraska0.00-4.77
48New Mexico0.00-4.77
49North Dakota0.00-4.77
50South Dakota0.00-4.77

Colorado’s annual rate of 4.77 anti-Asian hate crimes per 100,000 Asian residents is 4.77 points higher than the five lowest-ranked states, which reported no anti-Asian hate crimes during the study period. Despite averaging fewer than 10 incidents per year, Colorado ranks among the nation’s ten highest states for per-capita anti-Asian hate crime.

Methodology

The study analyzed anti-Asian hate crime data and Asian population estimates across all 50 U.S. states for the period 2021–2025. States were ranked by average annual anti-Asian hate crimes per 100,000 Asian residents.

Data Sources

About The Mendoza Law Firm

The Mendoza Law Firm is an immigration law practice helping individuals and families navigate the U.S. immigration system. With a focus on community advocacy and accessible legal support, the firm serves underserved populations while raising awareness about public safety issues affecting communities across the country.

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