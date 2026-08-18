Magic Rat Film Showcase Returns for Season Two

Independent filmmakers take the spotlight Wednesday night in Fort Collins

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins film fans will have another chance to discover independent filmmakers and emerging creative voices when The Magic Rat Film Showcase: Season Two takes over Magic Rat Live Music on Wednesday, August 19.

Community Message

The showcase runs from 6 to 9 p.m. at Magic Rat, 111 Chestnut St. in Fort Collins, near Old Firehouse Alley. Admission ranges from $5 to $20.

Created to give independent filmmakers a welcoming place to share their work, the Magic Rat Film Showcase blends cinema with the intimate atmosphere of a live hospitality venue. Organizers describe the project as an effort to connect bold creative voices with new audiences while encouraging collaboration among filmmakers, artists and the community.

The idea grew from conversations about how restaurants, music venues and other hospitality spaces can serve as gathering places for storytellers and artists. What started as a single screening has since developed into an ongoing showcase designed to build creative momentum and connections.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

Season Two continues that mission on Wednesday evening, offering Northern Colorado audiences an opportunity to experience independent film outside the traditional theater setting.

Event Details:

Wednesday, August 19, 2026

6–9 p.m.

Magic Rat Live Music

111 Chestnut St., Fort Collins

Admission: $5–$20

Source: Magic Rat Film Showcase event listing

Discover More Northern Colorado Arts and Culture From independent film and live music to festivals and local artists, North Forty News keeps you connected to the people and events shaping Northern Colorado’s creative community. Support Local Coverage