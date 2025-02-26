Popular Myths About Online Casinos and the Reality

Some of the most common misconceptions about online casinos have persisted ever since those first legally permitted sites started popping up in the mid-1990s are debunked here.

With that said, let’s dive straight in and take a closer look at some of the most popular myths about online casinos to determine just how true or false some of them are.

What are the most popular myths about online casinos?

There are many popular myths about online casinos, some of them positive, but most of them negative, which casts an unnecessary shadow over the iGaming industry and causes some players to avoid playing on these popular gaming sites.

The most common myths about online casinos are the following:

Sweepstakes casinos are gambling sites

Online casinos are rigged

Bonuses aren’t real or misleading

Online casinos encourage/enable underage gambling

Online casinos are illegal

You will never receive your winnings

There are many other rumours, myths, mistruths, and misconceptions about online casinos, but these are some of the most common ones. Let’s now take a look at what some of them actually mean, starting with the popular myth that sweepstakes casinos are gambling sites.

Sweepstakes casinos are gambling sites

No, they aren’t. There is no real money gambling on a sweepstakes casino, which are also called social casinos.

Instead of using real money to play games on these websites, players use one of two different virtual coins/digital currencies to play, neither of which has any monetary value in the real world. You can learn more about these risk-free iGaming sites on the official Game Champions (gamechampions.com) review site.

Online casinos are rigged

Not true. This popular myth often stems from disappointed players who lost their money. The worst players will even go as far as putting in complaints to the casino or governing bodies that regulate them and leave untrue/negative reviews/testimonials/feedback/ratings on review sites.

With that said, UNLICENSED AND UNREGULATED online casinos that use faulty software that nobody has ever heard of may very well rig the outcomes in their games in favour of the house, but this would never happen on a fully licensed and regulated online casino.

The safest sites are controlled by reputable operators who use market-leading, industry-award-winning software and highly sophisticated RNGs (random number generators), which are frequently tested by globally renowned, internationally accredited non-profit online casino testing agencies like eCOGRA.

Bonuses aren’t real or misleading

Again, not true. The reason why so many players complain about online casino bonuses is because they don’t ever read the terms and conditions.

Online casinos typically come with WAGERING REQUIREMENTS (aka playthrough, turnover or rollover requirements). They are attached to bonuses to protect operators and prevent players from committing bonus misuse [and operators from going out of business].

Without wagering requirements, most players who receive free money from a casino would simply withdraw it and spend it elsewhere. Wagering requirements prevent this from happening.

Always look for fair offers with low to medium wagering requirements (20x to 50x), and remember to get them completed within the time given, and you will have no reason to complain.

Online casinos encourage/enable underage gambling

Not true. To join an online casino, you must be of legal age in your country, which is generally 18 but may be 19 or 21, depending on where you live. To gain full access to an online casino, you must also prove that you are who you say you are by sending in scanned colour copy documents of your national ID, driver’s license or passport, and a recent bank statement or your mobile/energy bill.

This industry-standard age/ID verification process is called the Know Your Customer (KYC) process.

Online casinos are illegal

Yes and no. Each country/state/province determines its own online gambling laws, and a handful of regions have outlawed online casinos. However, most countries now allow licensed and regulated online casinos.

You will never receive your winnings

Not true. If you play on a fully licensed and regulated online casino and win, they have no reason not to pay you unless you broke their policies or, for example, haven’t yet completed the KYC process to prove that you’re old enough to play.

Final thoughts

If you have ever avoided playing at online casinos because you have heard a negative myth about them, the best thing to do is to conduct your own thorough research.

Read the expert reviews on trusted sites like GameChampions to get a much better insight into today’s safest brands, and then compare your findings to see which sites might be worth your time. After playing on any of their highest-rated sites, you will see that all of these negative myths are untrue.