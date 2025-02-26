Greeley Water Projects to Impact 23rd Avenue Traffic in March

GREELEY, Colo. — Major upgrades to Greeley’s water system will impact traffic along 23rd Avenue throughout March as the city works to improve water reliability and emergency response. These projects are essential to ensuring clean, safe drinking water while reducing potential future disruptions.

What to Expect: Two Key Projects on 23rd Avenue

The City of Greeley is undertaking two separate water system projects that will affect commuters in March. Drivers should plan for detours and potential delays.

Water System Upgrade at 23rd Avenue and 25th Street

Dates: March 3-28, 2025

Work Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays

Location: Intersection of 23rd Avenue and 25th Street

Crews will separate two connected pressure zones and install a valve in a transmission main, allowing the city to quickly shut off or reroute water during emergencies.

Traffic Impact:

Traffic on 23rd Avenue south of Reservoir Road will be affected for most of March.

Westbound traffic only will be allowed on 25th Street at 23rd Avenue.

No eastbound access to 25th Street from 23rd Avenue.

Drivers should follow posted detours to navigate around construction zones.

Water System Resiliency Upgrade at 23rd Avenue and 27th Street

Dates: March 17-22, 2025

Work Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays

Location: Intersection of 23rd Avenue and 27th Street

As part of Greeley’s long-term infrastructure improvements, crews will install two new valves to enhance the city’s ability to control water flow in case of emergencies.

Traffic Impact:

Southbound traffic on 23rd Avenue will be detoured at Reservoir Road.

Northbound traffic on 23rd Avenue between 27th Street and Reservoir Road will be restricted to one lane.

Why This Matters

These improvements are critical to making Greeley’s water system stronger, more resilient, and better prepared for future challenges. While traffic delays may be inconvenient, they are a short-term tradeoff for long-term infrastructure reliability.

The City of Greeley’s Water and Sewer Department appreciates the community’s patience and cooperation during these upgrades. For more updates on local projects, visit Greeley’s official website.

