Supporting Local Horse Racing: How Rural Communities Keep the Sport Alive

So many of us focus only on the Triple Crown. Races that attract millions of eyes from all around the world. These premium events are often less about the race itself and more about the beautiful, famous, eccentrically dressed people attending them.

The Kentucky Derby with its celebrity-packed stands. The Royal Ascot—very literally attended by kings and queens.

It’s easy to forget that behind all of this glitz and glamour there is a world of blue-collar grit and rural wisdom that makes the game possible, even when most of the world isn’t paying attention. Find out how rural communities keep horse racing alive.

Why Local Horse Racing Matters

Rural or otherwise local horse racing provides the “sport of kings,” with its sturdy foundation. It’s at these smaller events where horses are proven. Odds are developed. Fans are won over.

Here, the stakes might be lower, but the events are held with just as much passion as you see at the Kentucky Derby.

Baseball couldn’t exist without the minor league. Horse racing couldn’t exist without a robust schedule of events filling the annual calendar. No, an event held in Collinsville Illinois probably won’t feature future Triple Crown horses. These events do, however, bring new eyes to the game every day.

And that’s not a hypothetical figure. The Fairmount Park Racetrack, located in Collinsville with a population of just 20,000 used to hold more than 200 live race events per year. Currently, it holds 90.

This venue is not unique. There are 300 tracks like it in the United States, each one bringing affordable, easily accessed races to the masses.

Big Business

Any community with a vibrant racing culture has developed an entire economy around the sport. Take Churchill Downs as an example. For one week out of the year, this venue hosts some of the most wealthy, famous people on the planet.

Millions of people tune in from the moment the 2025 Kentucky Derby entries are announced, to the race’s exciting conclusion.

Most of the time, however, it’s part of a much more reserved community. Louisville Kentucky isn’t exactly Podunk but it is a relatively quiet community for most of the year. Those there for the Derby would hardly recognize it in say, January, when the winds are cold and tourism numbers are in the toilet.

And yet even then, when no one is around to see it, thousands of people work tirelessly to support the local racing industry. Churchill Downs employs 5000 people year-round, with many more thousands working to support local ranches and other institutions that make the Kentucky Derby possible.

Not only do these major venues create jobs but they also provide year-round experiences. There are nearly 100 events held at Churchill Downs alone each year. Most of them are relatively easy—and affordable—to access.

The economic impact extends well beyond the track itself. Local hotels, restaurants, transportation services, and retail shops all benefit from the racing calendar. Even during quieter periods, training facilities remain active, requiring feed suppliers, veterinarians, blacksmiths, equipment manufacturers, and countless other specialized service providers.

The racing economy creates diverse employment opportunities ranging from highly specialized positions like trainers and jockeys to service roles in hospitality and maintenance. Many of these jobs provide stable, year-round income for local residents who might otherwise struggle to find consistent work in regions with limited industrial diversity.

Beyond direct employment, the tax revenue generated by racetracks provides significant funding for local infrastructure, schools, and public services. This economic engine helps support the broader community, creating a ripple effect that benefits even residents who have no direct connection to the racing industry.

Is Horse Racing declining?

Horse race attendance has declined by 30% since the year 2000. Exactly why is hard to say. One reason might be that there are more convenient ways to gamble. Land-based casinos are a little more widespread than they used to be.

Betting apps, meanwhile, make it much easier to bet remotely. Now, you can place a wager on a local horse race without actually being there.

That’s nice, but remember that the venue depends on live attendees just as surely as they need people to place bets. Most tracks might not have the 5000 employees of Churchill Downs, but they do have staff and other overhead.

The races can’t continue if people aren’t showing up. The best way to support local racing is to attend. You can still place your bets on your favorite app. Just make a point of physically heading to a track near you a few times per year. Not only will it help preserve the sport, but it will give you a really enjoyable experience that you won’t soon forget.

Doing the right thing isn’t always this easy. Take advantage of this situation where doing the responsible thing is also lots of fun.