Murder-Suicide in Greeley Leaves Two Dead, Child Found Unharmed

GREELEY, Colo. – A tragic case of domestic violence turned deadly in Greeley on Monday, March 17, when a man fatally shot a woman before taking his own life, leaving their two-year-old child unharmed in the back seat of a parked vehicle.

According to the Greeley Police Department (greeleypd.com), officers initially responded at approximately 9:33 a.m. to a complaint of a possible restraining order violation. Later that afternoon, around 4:30 p.m., while an officer was speaking with the victim to provide an update on her case, she reported that the male suspect had returned to the scene.

Police were immediately dispatched to the 2400 block of 38th Avenue for reports of a man with a weapon. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 36-year-old man deceased in the parking lot from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Inside a nearby vehicle, they found a 40-year-old woman who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Tragically, she did not survive.

A two-year-old child, found in the back seat of the vehicle, was unharmed. Authorities have not yet released the identities of the deceased, pending notification of next of kin by the Weld County Coroner’s Office (weldgov.com).

The Greeley Police Department confirmed prior involvement in a domestic dispute between the victim and the suspect. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Elizabeth Finch at (970) 350-9682 or [email protected].

