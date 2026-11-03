What Is Dual Diagnosis? Understand Co-Occurring Disorders and Find Care

When mental health symptoms and substance use overlap, it can be hard to tell what’s driving what. Treating only one concern may leave the other untreated and make daily life harder.

Dual diagnosis means a person has both a mental health condition and a substance use disorder. Health professionals also use the term co-occurring disorders.

The conditions can affect each other, and their symptoms may overlap. This guide explains how dual diagnosis treatment Laguna Beach assess co-occurring disorders, what integrated treatment can involve, and where to seek support.

What dual diagnosis means and what the term can tell you

What clinicians mean by dual diagnosis

Clinicians commonly use dual diagnosis when someone has a mental health condition alongside a substance use disorder. The substance might be alcohol or another drug, including prescription medication used in a harmful way.

Terms and diagnostic practices can vary by clinic or health system. A provider may use “co-occurring disorders” instead, but both terms point to two concerns that need attention.

Which conditions may co-occur

Mental health conditions can include depression, anxiety disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), or bipolar disorder. Substance use disorders can involve alcohol, cannabis, opioids, stimulants, or other drugs.

Many combinations are possible, and no pairing is inevitable. Having one condition does not mean a person will develop another.

What dual diagnosis does not tell you

The label alone doesn’t show which condition began first or whether one caused the other. It also doesn’t predict a person’s recovery or describe their full health and support needs.

A care plan should reflect the person, not just the label. Medical issues, housing, relationships, safety, and personal goals may all matter.

How dual diagnosis conditions can affect each other

Why the relationship can be hard to untangle

A person may use a substance to cope with fear, low mood, or painful memories. The relief may be brief, while continued use can worsen symptoms or create new problems.

The relationship differs from person to person. When symptoms appear before or after substance use, timing can offer clues, but it doesn’t prove the cause.

How overlapping symptoms can complicate recognition

Intoxication, withdrawal, poor sleep, or stress can affect mood, thinking, and behavior. These effects may look like or intensify symptoms of a mental health condition.

That overlap can make self-diagnosis unreliable. A careful assessment by a qualified professional can help sort out what’s happening and what care may help.

What prevalence data can show

The 2022 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), estimated that 21.5 million U.S. adults had both any mental illness and a substance use disorder that year. The estimate covers adults aged 18 or older and measures each condition during the past year.

The figure describes a population, not an individual’s outlook. It cannot show what caused one person’s symptoms or which treatment they need.

How clinicians assess co-occurring disorders

What to expect during an evaluation

A clinician may ask about symptoms, substance use, health history, medications, daily life, and immediate safety. They may also ask about past care and how symptoms have changed over time.

Screening tools can flag possible concerns, but they don’t make a diagnosis on their own. A full evaluation may include more than one visit or information from other sources, with the person’s consent.

Why symptoms may be assessed over time

Clinicians may look at when symptoms began and how they shift during use, withdrawal, or reduced use. This can help them understand whether symptoms may be linked, separate, or both.

Some substances can cause dangerous withdrawal. Don’t stop or reduce use without medical advice, especially if you may be dependent on alcohol, sedatives, or other drugs.

How to prepare for an appointment

Before a visit, write down symptoms and when they occur. List substances, medications, past treatment, and questions you want to ask.

Bring a trusted support person if you choose. You can also ask how the provider will handle your information and who may see it.

How dual diagnosis treatment can address both conditions

What integrated care can include

Integrated care coordinates mental health and substance use treatment rather than treating each concern in isolation. SAMHSA guidance supports coordinated care, which may include therapy, medication when appropriate, recovery support, and help with practical needs.

The right mix depends on the person’s health and goals. Care may also involve a primary care clinician or other providers, with the person’s permission.

Why treating one condition alone may leave gaps

Untreated mental health symptoms can make it harder to take part in substance use care. Ongoing substance-related problems can also disrupt mental health treatment or affect how a person responds to medication.

These risks are reasons to coordinate care, not a guarantee of what will happen. A clinician can help decide how to address both conditions safely.

How treatment plans adapt to the person

Treatment should account for personal goals, culture, health needs, and preferences. A plan may change as symptoms shift, new concerns arise, or the person’s goals change.

Shared decisions help keep care relevant. A person can ask about options, raise concerns, and discuss what feels manageable with the care team.

How to find support for co-occurring disorders

How to find a provider familiar with both conditions

Start by asking a primary care clinician, mental health provider, or local treatment service about experience with co-occurring disorders. Ask how mental health and substance use services coordinate and what happens if your needs change.

If you already have a provider, ask whether they can help connect you with additional care. A treatment service can explain what it offers and how to begin an assessment.

How loved ones can offer useful support

Listen without judgment and ask what kind of help the person wants. If invited, you might help with appointment planning, transport, or reminders.

Keep goals realistic and respect the person’s choices. Loved ones can also seek support for their own well-being.

Conclusion

Dual diagnosis describes a mental health condition and a substance use disorder occurring together. It doesn’t explain which came first or predict a fixed outcome, and assessment may take time.

Coordinated treatment can address both concerns and adapt as needs change. Contact a qualified health professional or local treatment service to discuss an evaluation.