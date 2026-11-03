Wellington Shooting Suspect Released From Hospital, Booked Into Jail

Alexander Greene faces existing warrants with bonds totaling $75,500 as investigators continue reviewing the October 25 officer-involved shooting.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A man shot during an encounter with Larimer County sheriff’s deputies in Wellington has been released from the hospital and booked into the Larimer County Jail, according to a November 3 update from the Loveland Police Department.

Alexander Greene, 31, was released from the hospital on October 31 and booked on existing warrants related to pending charges in Larimer County and New Mexico.

Alexander Greene

The incident began October 25 when deputies attempted to contact Greene at a Wellington residence. Authorities said he was wanted on charges that included domestic violence, second-degree assault, child abuse, felony menacing, vehicular eluding, and reckless driving.

According to investigators, Greene barricaded himself inside the home for several hours before fleeing on foot. Deputies encountered him in a neighboring backyard, where he was shot and transported to an area hospital.

North Forty News previously reported on the October 25 shooting, which prompted an investigation by the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT).

The Larimer County Court has since issued cash-only bonds totaling $75,500 for Greene’s existing charges.

The CIRT investigation remains active. Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or announced any new charges connected to the encounter.

The Loveland Police Department said it will release additional information when the investigation concludes.