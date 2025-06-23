Agrivoltaics Offers Bright Future for Land Use in Northern Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Local demo day at Jack’s Solar Garden in Longmont shows how farms can grow food and solar energy side-by-side

LONGMONT, Colo. — Local farmers, researchers, and land managers gathered on June 10 at Jack’s Solar Garden in Longmont to explore how agriculture and solar energy production can successfully share the same space — a practice known as agrivoltaics. The event, titled Solar Grazing and Growing: Agrivoltaics Demo Day, was hosted by Larimer County CSU Extension and AgriSolar Consulting and drew more than 40 participants from across Northern Colorado and beyond.

Agrivoltaics — the dual use of land for both farming and solar energy — is gaining momentum across the West as communities seek more efficient ways to use land while meeting growing food and energy demands. Demo Day attendees witnessed firsthand how solar panels can be elevated or spaced to allow crops to flourish or livestock to graze beneath and between them.

Held at Jack’s Solar Garden — a national leader in dual-use solar research — the event featured live demonstrations and panel discussions focused on the technical, environmental, and economic aspects of agrivoltaic systems. Topics included land-use partnerships, local government policy considerations, and real-world lessons learned from early adopters.

One attendee shared their reason for participating: “To learn more from solar developers, farmers, and other professionals about what local government barriers and supports exist for agrivoltaics in practice.”

The day’s activities were supported in part by funding from the Colorado Department of Agriculture and a USDA NIFA Western SARE mini-grant through Colorado State University. Speakers and partner organizations included Sprout City Farms, the Department of Energy’s InSPIRE project, and Jack’s Solar Garden.

As agrivoltaic systems continue to develop, they offer a promising solution for Northern Colorado’s agricultural communities seeking sustainable land practices that benefit both food systems and clean energy goals.

Learn more about agrivoltaics and Jack’s Solar Garden at jackssolargarden.com.

Information provided by Larimer County CSU Extension.