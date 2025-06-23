Colorado State to Gain National Spotlight Through New Pac-12, CBS Sports Deal

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

CSU’s 2026 move to the Pac-12 comes with major media exposure on CBS and Paramount+

Colorado State University’s move to the new Pac-12 Conference in July 2026 just got a significant boost. The university will benefit from an extended media partnership between the Pac-12 and CBS Sports, ensuring national coverage of football and men’s basketball through the 2030–31 season.

The agreement positions CBS Sports as the primary long-term media partner for the newly restructured Pac-12. Regular season games, as well as the football and men’s basketball championship games, will air on the CBS Television Network and stream live on Paramount+, with additional games broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

“This first phase of the Pac-12 media rights partnership with CBS Sports is a tremendous step forward for our athletic department,” said John Weber, Director of Athletics at Colorado State. “It elevates our student-athletes’ visibility, showcases our fans’ passion, and reflects the growing impact of our programs on a national stage.”

Colorado State’s athletic success in the 2024–25 season helped build momentum. The Rams were one of just 14 schools nationwide to qualify for the NCAA tournaments in women’s volleyball and men’s basketball while also playing in a bowl game — the only Group of Five program to do so. Student-athletes also performed exceptionally in the classroom, marking their 23rd consecutive semester with a collective GPA of 3.0 or higher.

The media deal with CBS includes:

Annual football and men’s basketball championship games on CBS and Paramount+

At least three regular-season football and basketball games per season on CBS and Paramount+

Additional coverage on CBS Sports Network

Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould emphasized the significance of the partnership, calling CBS Sports a “transformational” collaborator. “Their commitment reflects the strength and future of the new Pac-12,” she said.

All current and incoming member schools, including CSU, approved the agreement. Colorado State joins a conference that includes Washington State, Oregon State, Boise State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, San Diego State, and Utah State.

While the reimagined Pac-12 officially launches in the 2026–27 season, its members’ competitive success and national rankings are already making headlines. Over the past several seasons, the conference’s programs have consistently ranked among the top in both football and men’s basketball.

To learn more about Colorado State’s move to the Pac-12 and the extended media partnership, visit CSURams.com.

Information provided by Colorado State University Athletics and the Pac-12 Conference.