Larimer County Property Tax First Half Due

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Final timely day for installment payments as weekend deadline extends to March 2

Larimer County property owners who pay their taxes in two installments have until today, March 2, to submit the first half of their 2025 property taxes, payable in 2026.

Although the original deadline fell on Saturday, Feb. 28, payments received today are still considered timely because the due date landed on a weekend.

The reminder comes from Larimer County Treasurer and Public Trustee Irene Josey, who encourages residents to review their payment status and avoid delinquent interest charges.

Taxpayers choosing the two-installment option must pay the second half by June 15. Those who prefer to pay their full tax bill in one payment must do so by April 30. Payment coupons were mailed with original tax notices in January.

Larimer County residents can pay online by credit card, debit card, or electronic check at https://www.larimer.gov/treasurer/pay. There are no fees for electronic check payments.

In-person payments are accepted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 200 W. Oak St. in Fort Collins. A secure 24-hour drop box is also available at that location.

To ensure proper credit, residents should reference their schedule number on checks and include their payment coupon.

Under Colorado law, failure to meet payment deadlines results in the assessment of delinquent interest. Homeowners whose property taxes are paid through a mortgage escrow account should contact their mortgage company with any questions about payment status.

Residents who did not receive a 2025 tax statement or need assistance can call the Treasurer’s Office at (970) 498-7020, email [email protected], or use the chat feature at larimer.gov/treasurer.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

Attribution: Larimer County Treasurer and Public Trustee Irene Josey