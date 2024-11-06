Behind the Wheel in Colorado – Unique Conditions and Road Preparedness

Driving through Colorado can be exciting and beautiful or challenging. And whether it’ll be beautiful or challenging is mostly up to you. What do we mean by that?

Well, due to mountainous terrain, sometimes unpredictable weather and rural roads, younger or more inexperienced drivers can get to know Colorado in a less than pleasant way. Every season has its beauties (and the less beautiful things), so prepare yourself in time to enjoy the ride undisturbed and safely.

We will discuss safety measures and precautions in such a way that you will focus more on the peaceful sights rather than overthinking if you are adequately equipped.

Terrain, Weather, and Driving Conditions in Colorado

Due to the heights of the mountains, it is necessary to adjust the way of driving – speeding and braking. You need to be extra careful because at high altitudes, the performance of a vehicle can change due to the lack of oxygen, which is used as a part of the engine’s ignition system (especially if you’re running a diesel engine). So, overtaking might not be the best idea, especially if you’re driving uphill (and there’s going to be a lot of that).

If you’re driving electric, you won’t suffer these issues.

Another thing to look out for, because of the need to watch out for lower oxygen levels at high altitudes, is altitude sickness. It can make you feel tired and out of breath. So, if you find yourself feeling dizzy/light-headed while driving, perhaps the best thing to do is to pull over on the side, turn on the hazard lights, and take a break (for both your safety and the safety of others).

The climatic conditions in this area are highly irregular (anyone from Colorado will agree).

What kind of weather and road conditions can you expect in Colorado?

Winters: snow, slippery(icy) roads.

Summer: hailstorms, downpours, and mist.

Remote country roads increase the chance of unwanted encounters with wild animals. Even though crossings are provided for them, animals being animals, they can wander onto the road, especially at night. We love surprises, but not like this, and certainly not at night (when the visibility is lowered).

These are all things that can increase the risk, especially in vehicles with the highest rollover risk (SUVs and taller trucks). Adapt to the road conditions so that the worst doesn’t happen.

Essential Vehicle Preparedness for Colorado Roads

Winter Preparations

Winter tires + snow chains, antifreeze, and an emergency kit – the holy trinity for Colorado winter. As the winters here are quite harsh, be prepared for snow and icy roads. Before driving check fluids, especially antifreeze due to low temperatures, but don’t forget a working battery. Make the first aid kit “a little thicker” with blankets, water, and flashlights (for longer trips you can even take food, chargers, jumper cables, shovel, tools, etc.).

All-Season Vehicle Check

This goes without saying, but we’ll mention it anyway (just in case). Checking the brakes and tire pressure should be a routine. Due to the high altitude, it is necessary to adjust the tire pressure in order not to reduce the control over the car or even cause it to burst.

Public Awareness and Safety Messages/Initiatives

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has regularly been running campaigns advocating for road safety while tactfully warning drivers to adjust to the specificities of the environment across the entire state. They focused on road safety for all road users. The system is working on improving the infrastructure to reduce the number of accidents and increase the safety of all models of transportation.

As a result of this initiative, traffic fatalities were reduced by 23% annually (since 2019).

Regions and states organize workshops and wise campaigns that, for instance, provide drivers with information on how to equip their cars with suitable tires for winter or how to fix chains on wheels. These campaigns advocate safe driving as well as appropriate speeding to minimize the number of accidents and maximize the protection of drivers.

4 Tips for Safe Driving on Colorado’s Road Conditions

The weather in Colorado is quite unpredictable. It can change rapidly in a very short time. In such situations, it’s important to keep a cool head and adjust your driving to the road conditions.

2. Use Low Gears on the Transmission

Using lower gears on the gearbox prevents the brakes from overheating on steep roads, reduces pressure on them, plus gives you more control over the vehicle.

3. Follow CDOT’s Traction and Chain Laws

Special rules of the game apply during the winter, so they must be respected. Use adequate equipment because you can get a fine, but also because of a safe trip.

4. Maintain a Safe Distance and Avoid Quick Maneuvers

This step is always important because of sudden stops or unexpected obstacles on the road. In winter, avoid sudden jerks of the steering wheel because of possible loss of control on icy roads.

Conclusion

Driving through Colorado can be your most beautiful experience because of the exciting scenery it offers. So make an effort to inform yourself and prepare for its demanding terrain and silly weather.

Follow the campaigns for road safety and pay attention to the center of gravity of the vehicle you’re driving, especially if it’s in a high-rollover risk group (SUVs, Vans, and generally taller vehicles).