Two Critically Injured After Mini Dirt Bikes Collide With SUV in Greeley

Police say unlit dirt bikes were traveling at high speed before Monday night crash

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY, Colo. – Two people remain in critical condition following a crash involving two mini dirt bikes and an SUV Monday night at the intersection of 43rd Avenue and 16th Street, according to the Greeley Police Department.

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Officers responded to the collision at approximately 8:30 p.m. on July 27 after receiving reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

Investigators said witness statements indicate the two mini dirt bikes were traveling westbound on 16th Street at a high rate of speed without headlights.

A 67-year-old Greeley woman driving a Toyota RAV4 was making an eastbound turn onto 16th Street from 43rd Avenue when both dirt bikes struck the driver’s side of the SUV. Police said the impact shattered multiple windows and deployed the vehicle’s airbags.

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One rider, a 19-year-old Greeley man, was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical condition. The second rider, who has not yet been identified, was airlifted to a Denver-area hospital and is also listed in critical condition.

The driver of the Toyota RAV4 was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Doug Medhurst at [email protected].

Source: Greeley Police Department

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