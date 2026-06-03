Colorado Stargazing Trail Launches New Adventure

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Statewide guide highlights dark sky destinations, including opportunities near Northern Colorado

Colorado residents and visitors looking for a new way to experience the outdoors now have a guide to some of the state’s best nighttime destinations.

Community Message

Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Tourism Office have launched the Colorado Stargazing Trail, a new statewide initiative that connects travelers with certified dark sky locations, astronomy programs, and night sky experiences throughout Colorado. The announcement coincides with Colorado Dark Sky Month in June and highlights the growing effort to reduce light pollution while promoting tourism and outdoor recreation.

The trail features Colorado’s certified International Dark Sky Parks and Communities, along with stargazing events and educational programs across the state. For Northern Colorado residents, the guide includes opportunities at places such as Rocky Mountain National Park, where ranger-led night sky programs allow visitors to explore the stars, planets, and constellations above one of Colorado’s most iconic landscapes.

Colorado currently has 13 International Dark Sky Parks and eight International Dark Sky Communities. State officials say more than 30 additional locations are pursuing certification, including numerous Colorado state parks. Since 2023, organizations supporting dark sky initiatives have provided more than 1,400 hours of technical assistance to communities across 32 Colorado counties to help reduce light pollution and preserve access to natural night skies.

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Supporters say the trail creates new tourism opportunities while encouraging communities to protect one of Colorado’s most overlooked natural resources.

The Colorado Tourism Office, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, DarkSky International, and DarkSky Colorado have collaborated to support certification efforts and expand public access to nighttime recreation opportunities. Officials say the program helps communities attract visitors while preserving the quality of the night sky for future generations.

More information about the Colorado Stargazing Trail is available on the Colorado Stargazing Trail website.

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Source: Colorado Tourism Office, Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.