The Ranch Adds Weapons Detection Technology

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New screening system will debut at the 2026 Larimer County Fair PRCA Rodeo as part of expanded public safety efforts.

Visitors attending events at The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland will encounter new security screening procedures beginning this summer as venue officials roll out weapons detection technology at Blue Arena.

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Larimer County and Oak View Group announced that a phased implementation of the new screening system will begin during the 2026 Larimer County Fair PRCA Rodeo, scheduled for August 2–4. The move is designed to strengthen existing public safety measures while maintaining efficient entry for guests attending events at one of Northern Colorado’s busiest entertainment venues.

The Ranch has long maintained prohibited-items policies for Blue Arena and other facilities across its campus. Officials say the new technology enhances enforcement of those existing policies as the complex continues to grow alongside the region and advances through future phases of the Ranch Master Plan.

The venue has partnered with CEIA OPENGATE, a weapons detection system designed for high-capacity walk-through screening in both indoor and outdoor environments. Beginning in August, all guests entering Blue Arena events will pass through the system as part of the standard admission process.

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According to venue officials, the technology allows guests to move through security checkpoints more naturally than traditional screening methods while supporting the work of trained security personnel. Existing policies, including bag inspections and enforcement of prohibited items, will remain in place.

“Blue Arena already has established safety procedures and a prohibited-items policy in place,” said Thomas Carrier, general manager of Blue Arena. “This technology allows us to strengthen how we support and enforce those procedures while maintaining a smoother entry experience for guests.”

Blue Arena’s clear bag policy will continue. Event attendees are encouraged to review venue policies before arriving and allow additional time for entry. Items prohibited by policy may be denied entry, require additional screening, or need to be returned to vehicles.

Officials noted that The Ranch serves as a major gathering place for Northern Colorado residents, hosting more than 1,300 events annually and attracting visitors from throughout the region.

“The Ranch is a major public gathering place for Northern Colorado, and our public safety practices must continue to evolve with the size, complexity, and importance of this campus,” said Conor McGrath, managing director of The Ranch Events Complex.

Following its debut during the Larimer County Fair PRCA Rodeo, the weapons detection system will become standard for Blue Arena events and may be expanded into additional facilities across The Ranch campus over time.

Guests can review current entry policies, prohibited items, and event requirements at https://treventscomplex.com/plan-your-visit/know-before-you-go before attending an event.

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Attribution: Information provided by The Ranch Events Complex and Larimer County.