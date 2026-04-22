CSU Students Build Custom Toy For Teen With Disabilities

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Engineering project helps 13-year-old gain independence and sparks broader impact across Northern Colorado

A team of students at Colorado State University has created a custom-designed toy that is transforming daily life for a 13-year-old boy with significant physical challenges—showcasing how innovation in Northern Colorado can directly improve quality of life.

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Lamar Jenkins, a Denver teen living with cerebral palsy and chronic respiratory issues, recently used the device for the first time, gaining a new level of independence. Built as part of a senior design project, the device allows Lamar to control lights, music, and interactive features using simple arm movements—something that had previously been out of reach.

The project, developed in partnership with Make-A-Wish Colorado, began when Lamar’s mother sought a meaningful way to improve her son’s daily experience. The CSU team responded by designing a system tailored to Lamar’s abilities, using motion sensors, dual screens, and custom software.

Student Nick Olmsted demonstrates the feature of a toy created by a CSU team for a boy with significant physical challenges. (Photography by Macie May, Colorado State University)

The front-facing interface allows Lamar to activate features such as music and recorded messages, while a rear screen enables caregivers to interact with him. The system is mounted to his wheelchair, making it accessible throughout the day.

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Students involved in the project say the experience has been both technically challenging and deeply rewarding. From coding interfaces to building hardware systems, the team applied real-world engineering skills to create something with immediate human impact.

Faculty adviser Wade Troxell said the project reflects the core purpose of engineering education—taking an undefined problem and turning it into a meaningful solution. The team is also working to produce additional versions of the device so other children with similar needs can benefit.

For families in Northern Colorado and beyond, the project highlights how local universities and nonprofit partnerships can create life-changing solutions—especially for children who often lack access to adaptive tools designed for their needs.

The project will be featured during CSU’s annual Engineering Days showcase, where community members can see firsthand how student innovation is making a difference.

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Attribution: Information provided by Colorado State University.