Greeley Police Arrest Registered Sex Offender on New Charges

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Failure to report online activity leads to multiple felony counts

GREELEY — A registered child sex offender in Greeley has been arrested following an investigation into prohibited online activity, according to the Greeley Police Department.

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Detectives with the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit took Marc Hoshor, 46, into custody on April 14 after receiving multiple cyber tips related to his online behavior. Authorities say the investigation uncovered evidence that Hoshor failed to comply with Colorado’s strict registration requirements for sex offenders, including reporting all online accounts and communication identifiers.

Marc Hoshor

Under state law, registered offenders must disclose any online presence that allows interaction with others. Police allege Hoshor violated those requirements and now faces four felony counts of failure to register as a sex offender.

Investigators worked in coordination with Colorado Adult Parole to locate and arrest Hoshor without incident.

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The case highlights ongoing efforts by local law enforcement to monitor online activity and protect children in Northern Colorado communities. Authorities are urging residents to stay alert and report suspicious behavior, particularly involving individuals required to register as offenders.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joseph Rosengrants at [email protected].

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Attribution: Information provided by the Greeley Police Department.