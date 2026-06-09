Firewise Event Returns to Red Feather Area June 13

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Wildfire preparedness fair connects residents with experts, resources, and mitigation programs in Glacier View Meadows

LIVERMORE, Colo. — Residents of Glacier View Meadows and the surrounding Red Feather Lakes area will have an opportunity to learn more about wildfire preparedness, home protection, and community resilience during the annual Firewise Education and Information Event on Saturday, June 13.

Community Message

The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Glacier View Fire Protection District station, located at 1414 Green Mountain Drive (Gate 8) in Livermore.

Hosted by the Glacier View Meadows Association and Glacier View Fire Protection District, the event brings together dozens of agencies, first responders, organizations, and service providers to help residents prepare for wildfire season in Northern Colorado.

Attendees can learn about wildfire safety and protection strategies, evacuation readiness, neighborhood resources, homeowner mitigation grants, insurance requirements, and local wildfire defense initiatives. Representatives from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Partner Program and the Community Wildfire Protection Plan Implementation Team will be available to discuss wildfire mitigation efforts and resilience planning for homes and properties.

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Residents can also sign up for a free Wildfire Home Ignition Zone Assessment, an important first step toward applying for available homeowner mitigation grants through local wildfire resilience programs.

Additional topics include pre-fire and post-fire services, activities of the Wildfire Partner Program, updates on the Red Feather Lakes Area Wildfire Defense Project, information from the Colorado Division of Insurance, and emergency medical transport services such as AirMed.

Families are encouraged to attend, and children will have a chance to meet Smokey Bear during the event.

Food and beverages will be available by donation through the Glacier Gals and Glacier View Fire Protection District.

Organizers say the annual event has become an important resource for area residents seeking practical information about living safely in wildfire-prone landscapes.

For more information, call 970-493-3353 or email [email protected].

From Blaine, Publisher of North Forty News:



Wildfire preparedness is becoming a year-round conversation across Northern Colorado. Events like this help connect residents with local experts, practical resources, and the information needed to protect homes and neighborhoods before an emergency occurs.



The North Forty News Daily Update delivers local news, public safety information, community events, and stories that matter across Northern Colorado. Start your free trial today:



https://northfortynews.com/trial Wildfire preparedness is becoming a year-round conversation across Northern Colorado. Events like this help connect residents with local experts, practical resources, and the information needed to protect homes and neighborhoods before an emergency occurs.The North Forty News Daily Update delivers local news, public safety information, community events, and stories that matter across Northern Colorado. Start your free trial today:

Source: Glacier View Meadows Association and Glacier View Fire Protection District