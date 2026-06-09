Larimer County Reminds Residents of June 15 Property Tax Deadline

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Second-half property tax payments due Monday for installment plan taxpayers

Larimer County property owners who elected to pay their 2025 property taxes in two installments have until Monday, June 15, to submit their second-half payment and avoid penalties.

Community Message

Larimer County Treasurer and Public Trustee Irene Josey is reminding taxpayers that the June 15 deadline applies to those who selected the installment payment option, with the first half of taxes due earlier this year on February 28.

Payments not received by June 15 will become delinquent on June 16 and will begin accruing interest as required under Colorado law.

Property owners who chose to pay their taxes in a single payment were required to submit payment by April 30. Those payments became delinquent on May 1.

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Larimer County offers several payment options for residents:

• Online payments by credit or debit card (fees apply) or electronic check (no fee) at https://tre2pub.larimer.org/treasurer/calc-taxes

• By mail to: Larimer County Treasurer, P.O. Box 2336, Fort Collins, CO 80522. Payments postmarked by the U.S. Postal Service on or before June 15 will be considered on time.

• Secure 24-hour drop box at 200 W. Oak St. in Fort Collins.

• In person at the Treasurer’s Office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

County officials encourage taxpayers to include their payment coupon when submitting payment. Those without a coupon should include their property schedule number to ensure proper processing.

For questions, residents may contact the Treasurer’s Office by phone at (970) 498-7020, by email at [email protected], or through online chat at https://www.larimer.gov/treasurer.

From Blaine, Publisher of North Forty News:



Deadlines like property taxes are easy to miss, especially during a busy Colorado summer. That’s one reason we include local government updates, community news, public safety information, and upcoming events in the Daily Update each morning.



Start your free trial today and see what Northern Colorado is talking about tomorrow morning.



https://northfortynews.com/trial Deadlines like property taxes are easy to miss, especially during a busy Colorado summer. That’s one reason we include local government updates, community news, public safety information, and upcoming events in the Daily Update each morning.Start your free trial today and see what Northern Colorado is talking about tomorrow morning.

Source: Larimer County Treasurer and Public Trustee Irene Josey