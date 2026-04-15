Fort Collins Nonprofit Launches Play Recycling Initiative

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Project RePlay turns donated toys into hands-on sustainability effort for local families

A Fort Collins nonprofit is inviting the community to rethink how toys are used—and reused—through a new sustainability-focused program launching this week.

Community Message

The Toy, Game, and Puzzle Library (TGPL) will host a soft-launch event for Project RePlay on Friday, April 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. at its Fort Collins facility in Foothills Mall. The initiative aims to reduce waste by repairing, refurbishing, and repurposing donated toys, games, and puzzles that might otherwise end up in landfills.

TGPL, a long-standing community organization, processes nearly 600 donated items each month. About half of those are suitable for lending, while the rest have traditionally been discarded. Project RePlay is designed to change that by transforming unused donations into opportunities for creativity and sustainability.

The Toy, Game, and Puzzle Library under construction at Foothills Mall in Fort Collins (Photo courtesy The Toy, Game, and Puzzle Library)

The program converts TGPL’s back storage area into a hands-on makerspace equipped with tools such as 3D printers, sewing machines, and soldering stations. Volunteers will be able to fix broken items, combine parts to create new creations, and extend the life cycle of play materials—keeping them accessible to Northern Colorado families.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

Funding support for the project comes in part from the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment’s Colorado Circular Communities program, which promotes local efforts to reduce waste and support circular economies.

(Photo courtesy The Toy, Game, and Puzzle Library)

As a fully volunteer-run and donation-funded nonprofit, TGPL is encouraging residents to get involved. Community members can contribute by donating approved items, volunteering their time, or participating in future workshops tied to the program.

The April 17 event offers an early look at how Project RePlay could reshape how play resources are shared and sustained in Fort Collins, with broader implications for waste reduction and community engagement across Northern Colorado.

If staying connected to efforts like this has become part of your routine, keeping up with local stories —quietly, each morning across Northern Colorado.

Attribution: Toy, Game, and Puzzle Library