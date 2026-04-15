Poudre Fire Authority Reopens Station 11 After Major Remodel

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Volunteer fire station upgrades strengthen safety and response in Redstone Canyon

A long-awaited remodel of a key volunteer fire station west of Fort Collins is now complete, improving emergency response and working conditions for firefighters serving one of Larimer County’s most remote areas.

Community Message

Poudre Fire Authority recently reopened Station 11 in Redstone Canyon following a full renovation, celebrated with an open house attended by community members and local volunteers. The station had not been updated since it was originally built in the mid-1990s and required significant modernization.

Station 11 (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

The project, first announced in 2025, was designed to improve safety, comfort, and operational efficiency for volunteer firefighters who protect a rugged, wildfire-prone region west of Fort Collins.

The updated station now includes a kitchenette, improved storage, and a new bathroom, replacing what had previously been a largely bare-bones structure with limited workspace. These upgrades are expected to help volunteers respond more effectively to emergencies in an area where access can be challenging and response times are critical.

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(Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

(Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Station 11 (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Station 11 is one of Poudre Fire Authority’s volunteer stations and plays a vital role in covering Redstone Canyon and the surrounding wildland areas. Staffed by local volunteers, the station provides essential emergency services in a region that is roughly a 40-minute drive from downtown Fort Collins.

Community members gathered for the reopening event to tour the improved facility and connect with the firefighters who serve their area. The celebration highlighted the importance of volunteer responders and the investment made to support them.

As wildfire seasons grow longer and more intense across Northern Colorado, improvements like those at Station 11 are part of a broader effort to ensure rural communities remain protected and prepared.

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Attribution: Poudre Fire Authority