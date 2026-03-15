Fort Collins Old Town Ranked Among Colorado’s Most Beautiful Spring Destinations

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A national survey of real estate professionals highlights Old Town Fort Collins as one of the state’s standout places to experience the arrival of spring.

Old Town Fort Collins has been named one of Colorado’s most beautiful places to visit in spring, according to a new survey of real estate professionals who evaluated destinations across the United States for their seasonal charm.

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The survey, conducted by Portland Real Estate, polled more than 3,000 real estate agents nationwide to identify neighborhoods and districts that come alive in spring. Old Town Fort Collins ranked among the top locations in Colorado, joining Cherry Creek in Denver and Manitou Springs on the list.

In Fort Collins, early spring blooms such as snowdrops and crocuses begin appearing in March, often followed by rows of daffodils lining the historic downtown streets. The district’s restored Victorian-era buildings house locally owned breweries, restaurants, and bookstores, creating a pedestrian-friendly environment that draws both residents and visitors.

Outdoor access is another factor that contributes to Old Town’s seasonal appeal. The nearby Cache la Poudre River corridor offers trails and natural scenery just minutes from downtown, providing opportunities for walking, biking, and enjoying the region’s changing landscape as winter gives way to warmer weather.

The survey’s organizers noted that spring reveals the character of a place in ways other seasons cannot. Tree-lined streets, historic architecture, and public spaces often feel renewed as temperatures rise and flowering plants begin to appear.

“Spring highlights everything — the way streets are laid out, how sunlight moves through a neighborhood, and how public spaces come alive,” a spokesperson for Portland Real Estate said in a statement.

For Northern Colorado residents, the recognition reinforces what many locals already know: Old Town Fort Collins offers a blend of history, walkability, and natural beauty that becomes especially noticeable when spring arrives.

More information about the study and the full rankings can be found through the Portland Real Estate infographic: https://portlandrealestate.com

Attribution: Information provided by Portland Real Estate via White Hot PR.