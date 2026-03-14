Former Poudre School District Teacher Sentenced in Child Exploitation Case

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

District notifies families after court issues deferred sentence and probation

A former Poudre School District teacher has been sentenced in Larimer County District Court following charges involving sexual exploitation of a child and unlawful sexual contact, prompting the district to notify families connected to the schools where he worked.

On March 11, 2026, David Miles appeared in the Eighth Judicial District Court, where he received a four-year deferred sentence for one count of sexual exploitation of a child, a Class 5 felony. He was also sentenced to four years of sex offender intensive supervised probation for one count of unlawful sexual contact, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Under Colorado law, school districts must inform staff and families when employees face certain criminal charges and when those cases reach a legal resolution. According to the district, the notification was sent to parents, guardians, and staff members connected to the schools where Miles worked or may have interacted with students.

District officials said mental health resources are available for students and families who may need support following the case. School counselors are available to assist students, and families can contact their child’s counselor if additional help is needed.

Additional community support resources include SummitStone’s Community Crisis Center in Fort Collins (970-494-4200), Child, Adolescent, and Young Adult Connections (CAYAC) at 970-221-3308, and the statewide I Matter Colorado program, which provides up to six free virtual counseling sessions for youth at https://imattercolorado.org.

Residents can also reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for free and confidential support by calling or texting 988. More information about student mental health services is available through the Poudre School District at https://psdschools.org/programs-services/mental-health-services.

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Attribution: Poudre School District