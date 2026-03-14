Mingle On Main Invites Community To Downtown Wellington

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Monthly event keeps historic downtown buzzing with local shops, food, and family-friendly fun

WELLINGTON, Colo. — Downtown Wellington’s historic district will come alive Friday, March 20, as local businesses stay open late for the community favorite Mingle on Main, a monthly evening gathering designed to bring neighbors together while supporting small businesses.

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Held on the third Friday of each month from 4 to 8 p.m., the free event invites residents and visitors to stroll along Cleveland Avenue and explore the shops, restaurants, breweries, boutiques, salons, art studios, and coffee spots that make Wellington’s historic downtown unique.

Each participating location offers its own themed specials, from food and drink offerings to handmade crafts and local goods. The relaxed, walkable atmosphere makes it easy for families, friends, and newcomers to discover local businesses while enjoying a lively small-town evening.

Organizers say the event continues to grow as Wellington expands, offering a welcoming place for residents to gather and experience the charm of the town’s historic core.

Mingle on Main takes place at Downtown Historical Wellington, 3725 Cleveland Avenue. Additional dates are scheduled for April 17, May 15, and June 19.

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