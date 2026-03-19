Fort Collins Rockhounds Gem Show Celebrates 63 Years

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Local rockhounding group connects Northern Colorado residents to geology through education, field trips, and a 63-year annual show

In a region known for its natural beauty and geological diversity, the Fort Collins Rockhounds have quietly built one of Northern Colorado’s most enduring community organizations—bringing together collectors, families, and curious newcomers around a shared fascination with rocks, fossils, and the stories they tell.

Community Message

Founded decades ago, the group has become a hub for local geology enthusiasts, offering education, field trips, and hands-on learning opportunities that connect residents to the land beneath their feet. Their work is perhaps most visible each year through their long-running Gem & Mineral Show, now in its 63rd year.

This year’s event, held March 20–22 at The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland, highlights fossils and geodes while welcoming visitors of all ages to explore exhibits, meet collectors, and learn about the region’s geological history.

The show reflects the organization’s broader mission: making geology accessible and engaging for the community. From polished crystals and fossil displays to educational conversations with experienced collectors, the event offers something for both seasoned hobbyists and first-time visitors.

Admission is intentionally kept affordable—$4 for adults or $7 for a three-day pass, with free entry for students and younger children—underscoring the group’s focus on community access and family participation.

Beyond the annual show, the Fort Collins Rockhounds provide year-round opportunities for connection. Members regularly gather to share knowledge, trade specimens, and organize field trips across Colorado’s rich geological landscapes. These outings give participants a chance to experience the science firsthand, from fossil hunting to mineral identification.

For Northern Colorado, the organization offers more than a hobby—it provides a tangible link to the region’s natural history. In a fast-growing area, that connection can be grounding, reminding residents of the deep time and natural forces that shaped the Front Range.

As interest in hands-on, locally rooted experiences continues to grow, groups like the Fort Collins Rockhounds play an increasingly important role—bridging science, community, and curiosity in a way that’s both educational and enduring.

For more information about the organization and upcoming events, visit fortcollinsrockhounds.org.