Wellington Ballots Mailed For April Election

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Residents have until April 7 to return ballots for mayor and trustee races

Ballots for Wellington’s upcoming municipal election are now in the hands of local voters, marking the start of decision-making for the town’s leadership over the next four years.

Community Message

The Town of Wellington confirmed that ballots were mailed on March 16 to eligible voters. Completed ballots must be received by the Town Clerk no later than 7 p.m. on April 7.

Wellington residents have several options to return their ballots. A 24-hour secure drop box is available in the parking lot of the Leeper Center at 3800 Wilson Avenue. Town officials emphasize that ballots should be placed in the designated drop box in the parking lot—not the book return attached to the building.

Ballots may also be returned in person at the Municipal Services Building, 8225 Third Street, during regular business hours. Voters should use the ballot drop inside the lobby, not the utility bill drop box located on the north side of the building.

Those who prefer to mail their ballots can send them to PO Box 245, Wellington, CO 80549. However, ballots must be received by the deadline—postmarks alone will not count.

This year’s election includes competitive local races, with five candidates seeking three at-large trustee seats and three candidates running for mayor. Each position carries a four-year term. Residents can learn more about the candidates, their backgrounds, and priorities at https://wellingtoncolorado.gov/648/Candidates.

To participate, voters must be registered with the state of Colorado. Registration details and deadlines are available through the Larimer County Clerk and Recorder’s Office at https://www.larimer.gov/clerk/elections.

As Wellington continues to grow, local elections like this one shape decisions on development, services, and community priorities—making voter participation especially important.

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Source: Town of Wellington