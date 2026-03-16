Free Monthly Community Hikes Launch In Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Local fitness studio invites Northern Colorado residents to explore nearby trails together on the last Saturday of each month

A Fort Collins fitness studio is inviting Northern Colorado residents to get outside and connect with others through a new free monthly hiking group launching this spring.

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Valor Elite Training announced this week an initiative encouraging people of all fitness levels to join guided group hikes on the last Saturday of every month.

Participants will meet at the Valor Elite Training facility at 8 a.m. before carpooling to a selected local trailhead. Members of the Valor Elite Training team will lead each outing, helping ensure the experience is safe and welcoming for everyone involved.

“Our goal is to create opportunities for people to move, connect, and experience the outdoors together,” said owner Tim Anderson. “Whether you’re an experienced hiker or just looking for a reason to get outside, these hikes are designed to be fun, supportive, and accessible to everyone.”

The group will explore trails around Northern Colorado, with specific hiking locations announced one week in advance through Valor Elite Training’s social media pages. Those who want text updates about upcoming hikes can join the group’s notification list by texting 720-670-7686.

Participants are encouraged to bring water, snacks, weather-appropriate clothing, sunscreen, and sturdy footwear. Organizers say hikes will take place rain, snow, or shine.

The events are free and open to the public, and participants do not need to be members of Valor Elite Training to attend. No RSVP is required—those interested can simply show up on the scheduled morning. Organizers note that participants hike at their own risk, and minors must be accompanied by an adult.

More information about the gym and its programs, including personal training, massage therapy, and group fitness classes, is available at Valor Elite Training’s website: https://valorelitecolo.com.

Making a habit of staying informed locally can make it easier to discover community activities like this. Many readers begin their mornings with the North Forty News Daily Update, a calm briefing of Northern Colorado news, weather, and events delivered early each day.

Attribution: Information provided by Valor Elite Training.