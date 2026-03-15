Eddie 9V Live At Washington’s

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Southern soul and blues rising star brings fiery sound to Fort Collins stage

Music fans in Northern Colorado will have a chance to catch one of the rising voices in modern roots music when Eddie 9V performs live at Washington’s in Fort Collins on Friday, March 20.

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The Georgia-born guitarist and songwriter—born Brooks Mason—has built a reputation for blending Southern soul, blues, rock, and funk into a sound that feels both classic and modern. His latest album, Saratoga, released in 2024 on Ruf Records, highlights that evolving style with a collection of songs that lean into storytelling, groove, and Americana-inspired songwriting.

Eddie 9V began playing guitar at age six and developed his musical instincts studying blues legends like Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, and Freddie King while growing up in Georgia. After performing in regional bands and competing in the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, he launched his solo career under the distinctive Eddie 9V name.

His breakthrough came with albums like Left My Soul in Memphis and Little Black Flies, but the 2023 release Capricorn brought widespread recognition, debuting at number one on blues charts and earning praise from critics for its energetic mix of roots styles.

With Saratoga, Eddie continues to expand his musical palette, incorporating horns, Americana influences, and more layered songwriting while maintaining the groove-driven style that has made his live shows a favorite among fans.

The March 20 performance at Washington’s promises a full evening of music from 7 p.m. to midnight. As Eddie’s touring footprint grows, the Fort Collins stop offers a chance for local audiences to experience the rising blues-rock artist in an intimate venue setting.

Washington’s is located at 132 Laporte Avenue in downtown Fort Collins.

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