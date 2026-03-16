Colorado, Bureau Of Land Management Sign Stewardship Agreement

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New partnership aims to strengthen wildfire resilience, recreation, and natural resources that support rural communities.

Colorado officials and federal land managers have finalized a shared stewardship agreement to improve public land management while protecting rural communities across the state.

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The Colorado Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management signed a memorandum of understanding outlining how the agencies will coordinate efforts to address wildfire risk, forest health, water resources, and wildlife habitat across land ownership boundaries.

State officials say the agreement will strengthen collaboration and allow agencies to combine resources to address challenges affecting Colorado’s public lands.

“By working together, DNR and BLM will build wildfire-resilient watersheds, enhance forest health and wildlife populations, provide recreational opportunities, and protect communities in the wildland-urban interface,” said Dan Gibbs, executive director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources.

The partnership builds on decades of collaboration between state and federal agencies, including wildfire mitigation, habitat restoration, and recreation management projects across Colorado.

Officials say the agreement also supports Colorado’s Outdoor Strategy, finalized in 2025, which aims to protect natural resources and bolster the state’s outdoor recreation economy.

Learn more about the program through the Colorado Department of Natural Resources’ shared stewardship webpage.

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Attribution: Colorado Department of Natural Resources