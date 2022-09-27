Happenings in Wellington in upcoming weeks –September/October 2022

Nancy Harrison | Adventure Media

Our days are getting shorter with many nice days in store as fall begins. Enjoy quiet drives in the Colorado Rockies, football games, and pumpkin spice treats that are so good this time of year.

Weekly Calendar of Events for Wellington Includes:

Wellington Chamber of Commerce Plans Annual Membership Gala September 30 Zombie Crawl in downtown Wellington October 29 October 4, Chamber Networking at Sparge 7:30 AM, Program TBA



WOW for October is on the calendar for October 13 – Place and Program TBA

Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Gala

Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce is busy planning the Annual Dinner and Silent Auction to be held at the Biergarten at the Budweiser Events Center on September 30. Many new items are being added this year; a completely revamped silent auction and a live auction with terrific items on the auction block – including a weekend stay at the Vee Bar Ranch in Centennial WY. Prize winners can ski or snowshoe at the nearby Snowy Range and enjoy a 4-day whitewater raft trip for two on the Yampa River in Dinosaur National Monument from OARS! Save the date cards are in the mail so be sure to reserve tickets so you can come to enjoy a great evening!

A Taste of Wellington is new this year for the Night at the Oscars. Holly Thompson of Slurpz is coordinating this new event which will feature special treats prepared for everyone to enjoy.

Zombie Crawl & Haunted Tour of Wellington

October 29 is a date to mark on your family’s calendar of fun events! Several members of Wellington’s Business Community – Main Street and the Chamber of Commerce – are planning a Zombie Crawl which is free for both participants and businesses.

Anyone who would like to participate, please contact Kelly DeVries at thistle@kellymcdowell.com.

There will be more information on calendar items as they become available.