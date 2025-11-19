Ken Garff Automotive Group Provides Thanksgiving Meals to Local Veterans

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins and Greeley sites host drive-through giveaways as part of multi-state community service effort

Ken Garff Automotive Group is partnering with the Northern Colorado Veterans Resource Center and the Community Veteran Project to provide free Thanksgiving meals to veterans and military families during its annual “Drive Out Hunger” events in Greeley and Fort Collins.

The effort is part of the company’s “We’re ‘Hear’ for You” community-giving initiative, which engages employees in hands-on service projects across nine states. Each vehicle that enters the drive-through will receive a tote bag containing a frozen turkey, sides, dessert, and cooking essentials—support intended to help Northern Colorado veterans enjoy a complete holiday meal.

Drive out Hunger (Photo courtesy Ken Garff Automotive)

“Drive Out Hunger is our way of giving back to those who have given so much,” said Brett Hopkins, CEO of Ken Garff Automotive Group. “We’re proud to expand this event across all nine states where we do business, allowing us to connect with even more veterans and their families.”

Packing Events

• Tuesday, Nov. 18 – 2 p.m.

Ken Garff Ford Greeley, 4901 29th St., Greeley

• Thursday, Nov. 20 – 11 a.m.–Noon and 1–2 p.m.

Ken Garff Ford Fort Collins, 4809 S. College Ave.

Distribution Events

• Thursday, Nov. 20 – 3–6 p.m.

Ken Garff Ford Greeley, 4901 29th St., Greeley

• Friday, Nov. 21 – 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Ken Garff Ford Fort Collins, 4809 S. College Ave.

Meals are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. A Military ID, VA Medical Card, or Veterans Identification Card is required.

For more information, visit kengarff.com.

Source: Ken Garff Automotive Group