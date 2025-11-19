New Mental Health Clinic Expands Access to Care in Loveland

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Serenity Mental Health Centers Opens Fifth Colorado Location, Offering Same-Day Appointments and Advanced Treatments

Serenity Mental Health Centers has opened a new treatment clinic in Loveland, expanding access to modern psychiatric care for residents across Northern Colorado.

The new clinic, located at 2695 Rocky Mountain Avenue, Suite 260, is now accepting patients and offers same-day appointments, along with a full range of services, including psychiatric evaluations, medication management, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), and ketamine infusion therapy. These treatments are designed to support individuals experiencing depression, anxiety, OCD, PTSD, and other mental health conditions—needs that continue to grow throughout the region.

“Every new Serenity clinic represents more hope for the individuals and families we serve. By opening in Loveland, we’re creating greater access to life-changing treatments and helping more patients find a path toward healing,” said Tricia Pease, chief operating officer and co-founder of Serenity Mental Health Centers.

A permanent clinic space is scheduled to open this spring at the same address in Suite 350. The Loveland team is currently led by Dr. Finis “Ashton” Taylor, a board-certified psychiatrist focused on comprehensive, collaborative, and patient-centered care.

Northern Colorado residents seeking help can book appointments online at:

https://www.serenitymentalhealthcenters.com/colorado-psychiatry-clinics/loveland-co/

or call 303-857-5646.

Attribution: Serenity Mental Health Centers