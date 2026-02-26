KidsPak Food Drive Aims to Feed Local Students

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Annual city-wide effort seeks volunteers and donations across Loveland

Loveland families and volunteers are gearing up for the 2026 Annual City-Wide Food Drive, a three-day community effort to support local students facing food insecurity on weekends and school breaks.

Organized by KidsPak, the food drive will take place Friday, February 27; Saturday, February 28; and Sunday, March 1, with volunteers stationed at major grocery stores throughout Loveland. Shoppers can contribute by purchasing needed items identified on in-store displays and bright green shelf tags, making it easy to add a few extra essentials to their carts.

During the 2024–2025 school year, KidsPak distributed more than 23,739 weekend food bags to students in the community. The program focuses on ensuring children have access to nutritious meals when school cafeterias are closed, helping them return to class on Monday mornings ready to learn.

Organizers say volunteers are especially needed as grocery store greeters, for food transport, and for warehouse support. Opportunities are available for individuals age 16 and older, or younger volunteers accompanied by an adult. Store greeters are particularly needed at local Walmart locations.

For those unable to volunteer during the food drive weekend, monetary donations are also encouraged. Financial contributions help KidsPak continue its mission of feeding students across Northern Colorado and expanding its reach to meet growing demand.

More information about the food drive, volunteer opportunities, and donations is available at https://kidspak.org/.

Attribution: Information provided by KidsPak.