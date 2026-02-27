Little Shop of Physics Open House Returns to CSU

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free, hands-on science event welcomes Northern Colorado families March 1 at the Lory Student Center

FORT COLLINS — One of Colorado State University’s most popular family science traditions returns Sunday, March 1, as the Little Shop of Physics hosts its annual open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lory Student Center.

The free event is open to the public and features more than 300 hands-on science experiments designed to spark curiosity in learners of all ages. Hosted by the Little Shop of Physics, an outreach program based in CSU’s College of Natural Sciences, the open house is powered by undergraduate students and volunteers from across campus.

Throughout the day, visitors can explore interactive exhibits, live demonstrations, and special presentations, including a million-volt Tesla coil, the physics of music, and rapid-fire science demos. The day concludes with a crowd-favorite grand finale: liquid nitrogen ice cream prepared by the CSU Chemistry Club, weather permitting.

The event will take place rain, snow, or shine at the Lory Student Center, located at 1101 Central Avenue Mall in Fort Collins. Select dining options inside the student center will be open. Nearby parking is available at the Engineering Parking Lot, the Morgan Library Parking Lot, the South College Garage, and the Lake Street Garage. The free MAX bus line also stops on campus, offering convenient access from across Fort Collins.

For more than 30 years, the Little Shop of Physics has connected CSU students with the broader Northern Colorado community through classroom visits, field trips, and large-scale events such as the annual open house. The program’s mission is simple: make science accessible, engaging, and fun for everyone.

More information is available at the official event website: https://www.lsop.colostate.edu/open-house/.

