Larimer County Names New Engineering Director

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Nicole Hahn steps into leadership role as longtime director retires

Larimer County has named Nicole Hahn as its new Director of Engineering, marking a leadership transition that will shape the future of transportation and infrastructure projects across Northern Colorado.

Hahn succeeds longtime Director of Engineering Mark Peterson, who is retiring after years of service to the county. She officially began her new role last week.

Hahn brings more than 20 years of experience in regional and municipal engineering across Colorado, much of it in Northern Colorado. Most recently, she served as City Engineer for the City of Loveland and previously held engineering roles with the City of Fort Collins. Her background includes transportation planning, project delivery, construction oversight, and collaboration with state agencies, including the Colorado Department of Transportation.

County officials say her experience will be critical as Larimer County addresses long-term capital improvement priorities and strengthens partnerships with neighboring communities.

“We are pleased to have Nicole Hahn join to lead Larimer County’s engineering efforts,” said Lesli Ellis, Larimer County Director of Community Planning and Infrastructure Resources. “With her extensive background in transportation planning and project delivery, she understands the unique challenges of our region. Nicole is known for leading with purpose and communicating complex engineering and infrastructure issues clearly across jurisdictions.”

Engineering leadership plays a central role in managing roads, bridges, transit planning, and infrastructure coordination across Larimer County — services that affect daily commutes, regional growth, and long-range transportation safety for residents from Fort Collins and Loveland to Wellington and rural communities.

Hahn’s experience working with municipal and state organizations positions her to navigate the county’s diverse transportation needs while maintaining regional cooperation and forward-looking planning.

Attribution: Larimer County