Larimer County Opens 2027 Small Grants Program for Community Nature Projects

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Up to $4,000 available for neighborhood, education, conservation, and outdoor access initiatives across Larimer County

LOVELAND, Colo. – Community organizations with ideas to improve parks, natural spaces, outdoor education, agriculture, or access to nature can now apply for funding through the Larimer County Department of Natural Resources‘ (LCDNR) 2027 Small Grants for Community Partnering Program.

Community Message

Now in its 28th year, the program has awarded more than $470,000 to 253 projects throughout Larimer County using a portion of the Help Preserve Open Space sales tax. The grants are designed to help launch shovel-ready, nature-based projects that strengthen neighborhoods and connect residents with the outdoors.

Eligible applicants may request up to $4,000 per project. Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, and selected projects must be completed by the end of 2027. Grant recipients will be announced in mid-February 2027.

To help applicants prepare competitive proposals, LCDNR is introducing two new resources this year:

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A grant eligibility quiz to help organizations determine whether their project is a good fit.

A free Small Grants Program webinar at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, covering program updates, application tips, and eligibility requirements.

The program welcomes applications from nonprofit organizations, community groups, homeowners associations, K-12 schools, and research universities seeking seed funding or capacity support.

Projects must fit into one of five categories:

Enhancing natural landscapes such as wildlife habitat, wetlands, parks, greenbelts, rivers, lakes, and outdoor gathering spaces.

Expanding nature-based environmental education through outdoor classrooms, educational signage, workshops, and training.

Improving access to nature for people facing transportation, financial, or other barriers.

Supporting local agricultural food production through projects that improve soil, water, habitat, or community connections to agriculture.

Conducting research on Larimer County open spaces that advances understanding of ecology, history, recreation, or how people interact with natural areas.

Larimer County encourages both first-time and returning applicants to participate.

The Larimer County Department of Natural Resources has conserved more than 64,300 acres of public and private land since 1954 and manages 13 public properties for recreation and conservation throughout the county.

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Source: Larimer County Department of Natural Resources