Larimer County Seeks Environmental Award Nominations

Community members invited to recognize local leaders in sustainability and stewardship

Larimer County residents have an opportunity to spotlight neighbors, businesses, and organizations making a difference for the region’s environment.

The Larimer County Board of County Commissioners and the Environmental and Science Advisory Board are accepting nominations for the 2026 Environmental Stewardship Awards. The deadline to submit nominations is March 27, 2026.

The awards honor projects and initiatives that demonstrate outstanding environmental stewardship across Northern Colorado. Efforts may range from small, grassroots actions to large-scale initiatives. Projects can be ongoing or one-time activities and may be self-nominated or submitted by others.

Anyone can nominate a deserving individual, team, business, or organization. The nomination process is available online at https://www.larimer.org/boards/environmental-and-science-advisory-board/awards/nominate. A list of past award recipients can be viewed at https://www.larimer.org/boards/environmental-and-science-advisory-board/awards.

The Environmental and Science Advisory Board reviews all submissions and makes recommendations to the Larimer County Board of County Commissioners, which makes the final selections. Award recipients are recognized during a special public meeting.

Environmental stewardship remains central to the quality of life in Northern Colorado, from protecting open spaces and waterways to supporting sustainable business practices and community-driven conservation efforts.

