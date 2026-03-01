Horsetooth Named Top Spot for March Blood Moon

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Northern Colorado site earns national recognition as eclipse watchers prepare for early-morning event March 3

Northern Colorado is about to become one of the best places in the country to look up.

Horsetooth Mountain Open Space has been ranked the second-best location in the United States to view the March 3, 2026, total lunar eclipse — commonly known as a “blood moon” — according to Space.com.

Now, local skywatchers have a front-row seat.

The Northern Colorado Astronomical Society is hosting a public eclipse viewing event at Horsetooth Mountain Open Space from 3:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3.

What to Expect

Totality — when the Moon turns deep copper-red — will occur from 4:05 a.m. to 5:02 a.m., with maximum eclipse at 4:34 a.m. in Northern Colorado.

Partial phases begin at 2:50 a.m. and continue after totality until 6:17 a.m. The Moon sets at 6:34 a.m., meaning the full red-moon phase will be visible here before sunrise.

Unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse is completely safe to watch with the naked eye. Organizers recommend bringing binoculars if you have them.

They also offer one very practical piece of advice: dress for temperatures 20 degrees colder than the forecast.

Event Details

The viewing will take place at Horsetooth Mountain Open Space (coordinates N40.5238, W105.1804).

Park admission is required (sky viewing is free).

The gate opens at 3 a.m.

Visitors are asked to park away from the telescope setups to minimize the impact of headlights.

Registration is encouraged through Larimer County’s event system:

https://offero.larimer.org/Calendar

Park information is available here:

https://www.larimer.gov/naturalresources/parks/horsetooth-mountain

Why Horsetooth?

According to Space.com, Horsetooth’s elevation, relatively dark skies, and open western horizon views make it one of the best places in the country to experience the eclipse.

For Northern Colorado residents, that means a nationally recognized sky event is happening right in our backyard.

For those willing to set an alarm around 3:45 a.m., March 3 could deliver one of the most dramatic celestial displays we’ll see for years.

