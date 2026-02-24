Larimer Dinner to Honor Gordan Thibedeau

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Scouting America event at Colorado State University highlights decades of local leadership and service

Northern Colorado community leaders, volunteers, and supporters of Scouting will gather on February 26 in Fort Collins to recognize a lifetime of service that has shaped Larimer County for decades.

The Adventure West Council of Scouting America will host the Larimer Distinguished Citizen Dinner honoring Gordan Thibedeau at the C. Wayne McIlwraith Translational Medicine Institute at Colorado State University. Dinner and the award ceremony begin at 6 p.m.

Thibedeau served more than 28 years in the United States Army before continuing his civic leadership work across Northern Colorado. He later spent more than 19 years as President and Chief Executive Officer of United Way of Larimer County, helping advance key initiatives including the Murphy Center for Hope and the launch of 2-1-1 Colorado, a statewide information and referral service connecting residents to health and human services.

His leadership has also included roles with Partners of Larimer County and ongoing volunteer efforts supporting veterans, youth, and community organizations throughout the region. Event organizers say his work reflects the values of service and character that have long been associated with Scouting.

The evening will also celebrate Kale Barnes, Bighorn District Eagle of the Year, recognizing his sustained commitment to Scouting and achievement of the Eagle Scout Award.

Additional details and registration information are available at https://awbsa.org/larimer-dinner/.

Attribution: Adventure West Council of Scouting America