Foothills Mall to Host Freedom of Expression Workshop

Community invited to close out Black History Month with music, poetry, and dialogue

Foothills Mall in Fort Collins is marking the close of Black History Month with a community-centered event designed to spark conversation, creativity, and connection.

On Saturday, February 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Foothills Mall will host a Freedom of Expression Workshop, an interactive session focused on the cultural power of music, lyrics, and poetry. The event is open to the public, and no tickets are required.

Organizers say the workshop will explore how artistic expression shapes identity, influences culture, and inspires change. Through guided discussions and creative activities, participants will reflect on how storytelling, rhythm, and verse have influenced their own lives and communities.

For Northern Colorado residents, the event offers an opportunity to gather in a welcoming space for dialogue and shared experience. As Fort Collins continues to grow and diversify, community events like this one provide a platform to honor cultural traditions and strengthen connections across neighborhoods.

The Freedom of Expression Workshop will take place at Foothills Mall, 215 East Foothills Parkway in Fort Collins. More information about the mall and its events can be found at https://www.shopfoothillsmall.com.

Attribution: Information provided by Foothills Mall.