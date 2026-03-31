Loveland Detective Honored For Protecting Children

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Award highlights local work in domestic violence cases involving youth

A Loveland police detective is being recognized for her work protecting vulnerable children in Northern Colorado, following a recent honor from Realities for Children.

Community Message

Detective Yoder of the Loveland Police Department received a Child’s Hero Award for her efforts in investigating domestic violence cases involving children—work that often unfolds behind the scenes but carries lasting impact for families across the region.

In one particularly severe case, authorities say the level of violence was among the most serious the detective had encountered. While specific details were not released to protect those involved, the case required sustained coordination and care.

Detective Yoder worked closely with multiple partners, including victim advocates, the Larimer County Department of Human Services, and the Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Her role included helping secure protection orders, supporting families through the legal process, and encouraging cooperation to ensure accountability and safety.

Law enforcement officials say her approach reflects the collaborative effort required to respond to domestic violence in Northern Colorado, where police, social services, and prosecutors work together to protect children and support recovery.

The recognition underscores the critical role local investigators play in addressing domestic violence cases that often remain out of public view but deeply affect community well-being.

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Attribution: Information provided by the Loveland Police Department.