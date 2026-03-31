Canyon Home Care Expands Northern Colorado Services

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Acquisition brings expanded in-home and hospice care options to communities from Wellington to Longmont

Residents across Northern Colorado may soon see expanded access to in-home health and hospice services following a recent acquisition by Canyon Home Care & Hospice.

Community Message

The Fort Collins-based provider announced it has acquired Columbine Poudre Home Care and Bloom at Home, a move aimed at strengthening the availability and continuity of care across the region.

Canyon Home Care & Hospice has served communities from Wellington to Longmont for the past seven years, including Fort Collins, Loveland, Berthoud, Windsor, Greeley, Evans, Fort Morgan, Fort Lupton, Firestone, Frederick, and Denver. With the addition of the two organizations, the provider expands its ability to deliver a full range of services, including medical and non-medical home care, hospice care, infusion services, and medical equipment support.

For patients currently receiving care through Columbine Poudre Home Care and Bloom at Home, officials say the transition will be seamless. Care teams, treatment plans, and scheduled visits will remain unchanged. Employees from Columbine Home Care were offered positions within Canyon, helping ensure continuity for patients and families.

Holly Johnson, former administrator for Columbine Home Care who has joined Canyon, said the alignment between the organizations made the transition a natural fit and allows for a broader continuum of care in Northern Colorado.

The acquisition also reflects growing demand for in-home care services across the region. In 2025, Columbine Home Care delivered more than 10,000 visits, while Canyon Home Care & Hospice provided more than 49,000 visits, highlighting the scale of need and the expansion of services.

Canyon leaders say the transition is largely administrative but will strengthen operations and expand support resources, ultimately benefiting patients and families throughout Northern Colorado.

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Attribution: Canyon Home Care & Hospice