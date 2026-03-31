by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Larimer County officials urge pet owners to take precautions during migration season

Northern Colorado residents are being urged to take extra precautions as avian flu cases rise across Colorado, driven by seasonal bird migration.

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The Larimer County Department of Health and Environment says the increase in cases is tied to wild birds moving through the region this time of year. While the virus primarily affects birds, officials warn that domestic animals—including cats and dogs—can also become sick.

Health experts say the risk to pets is preventable with simple steps. Pet owners are advised to keep animals away from wild birds and other wildlife, avoid feeding raw poultry products—especially to cats—and maintain good hygiene when handling raw meat.

These precautions are especially important in Northern Colorado, where outdoor recreation and pet activity often bring animals into closer contact with natural habitats during the spring migration season.

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More information about avian influenza and prevention tips is available from the Colorado Department of Agriculture at https://ag.colorado.gov/hpai.

Staying aware of seasonal risks like this is part of how Northern Colorado communities look out for each other, especially as changing conditions affect both wildlife and household pets.

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Attribution: Larimer County Department of Health and Environment