Portable Heater Sparks Devastating Home Fire in Larimer County

A late-night fire on January 22, caused by an improperly used portable heater, has left two people and their dog without a home in Larimer County. The fire occurred in the 2300 block of W County Rd 38E, heavily damaging a manufactured home and spreading to nearby structures due to strong winds.

Firefighters Battle High Winds to Contain Blaze

Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) crews responded to the second-alarm structure fire around 10 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found an active fire and initiated an aggressive interior attack to control the flames and search for any occupants. One resident was assisted out of the home and treated for smoke inhalation by UCHealth paramedics.

As conditions worsened, high winds caused the fire to spread rapidly, forcing crews to switch to a defensive strategy—fighting the flames from outside to prevent further destruction. The fire was finally brought under control at 10:49 p.m., but the home was deemed uninhabitable, displacing the residents indefinitely.

Fire Cause & Safety Reminder

Investigators determined that the fire started due to a portable heater being placed under the home in an attempt to thaw frozen pipes. As Northern Colorado continues to experience cold temperatures, PFA urges residents to take extra precautions when using heating devices.

Here are three simple ways to protect your home from fire hazards:

✅ Check Your Smoke Alarms – Early detection can be the difference between a safe escape and tragedy.

✅ Close Before You Doze – Closing bedroom doors at night can slow the spread of fire and toxic smoke, giving firefighters extra time to respond.

✅ Give Heaters Space – Keep at least three feet of clearance around all heat sources and always follow manufacturer instructions for safe use.

Home heating fires are a major cause of winter house fires, but they are preventable. Stay safe and be mindful when using space heaters, fireplaces, and other heating equipment.

