Loveland Residents Invited to Shape City Priorities Through Community Survey

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Biennial National Community Survey opens with mailed invitations now arriving and public participation beginning July 6

Loveland residents have an opportunity to help guide the city’s future as invitations to participate in the 2026 National Community Survey begin arriving in mailboxes this week.

Community Message

The biennial survey, conducted by the City of Loveland, gathers resident feedback about quality of life, city services, and community priorities. City officials use the results to inform decision-making and identify areas that matter most to residents.

Beginning June 2, approximately 4,000 randomly selected Loveland households will receive instructions by mail on how to participate. Those selected can complete the survey online via a QR code on the postcard or by returning a paper survey in a prepaid envelope.

For residents who do not receive a mailed invitation, an identical survey will be available online and in person from July 6 through July 27. The survey can be accessed at https://www.lovgov.org/CommunitySurvey. Participants will be asked to provide an email address and ZIP code to ensure each resident completes the survey only once and to verify residency. Survey responses remain confidential.

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Paper copies of the survey will also be available July 6-27 at several locations throughout the city, including the Civic Center Municipal Building, Loveland Public Library, and Chilson Recreation Center.

The survey is offered in both English and Spanish and uses The National Community Survey, a nationally recognized tool that allows Loveland to compare local results with communities across the country.

Loveland has collected resident feedback through quality-of-life surveys since 2006. The city transitioned to the statistically valid National Community Survey model as part of its strategic planning and performance management efforts, moving to a biennial schedule in recent years.

Survey results are expected to be compiled and shared with the public this fall.

Residents are encouraged to complete the survey before the July 27 deadline. Learn more and access current and past survey information at https://www.lovgov.org/CommunitySurvey.

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Attribution: Source information provided by the City of Loveland.