Family Displaced After Fort Collins House Fire

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Pet rescue highlights quick response as investigators examine cause of Terrace Court blaze

A Fort Collins family is receiving temporary housing assistance after a residential structure fire damaged a home on Terrace Court Friday evening.

Community Message

According to the Poudre Fire Authority, crews responded to a reported kitchen fire at 1824 Terrace Court on June 5. Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control and safely rescued a cat and a dog from the home.

kitchen fire at 1824 Terrace Court (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire)

kitchen fire at 1824 Terrace Court (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire)

kitchen fire at 1824 Terrace Court (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire)

The dog was transported to the Colorado State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital for treatment. No civilians or firefighters were injured during the incident.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family with temporary housing needs while recovery efforts continue.

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The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Staying prepared for household emergencies, including maintaining working smoke alarms and having an evacuation plan, can help reduce risks and improve safety during residential fires.

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Source: Poudre Fire Authority social media updates, June 5, 2026.